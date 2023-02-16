WELLINGTON NORTH — VED Homes is applying to put up 35 townhouses in Arthur.
The township of Wellington North will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposal on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
The 35 units would be built south of Domville Street and west of Conestoga Street in a vacant area behind a row of houses.
At the meeting, Matthieu Daoust, senior planner with the county, will give a presentation on the proposed development. Scott Patterson with Patterson Planning Consultants Inc. will also be speaking.
According to Daoust’s presentation, the public meeting is an opportunity for the community to get information from the applicant, VED Homes. It also offers the applicant a chance to respond to people’s concerns.
As Daoust explained, the project would develop empty land with 15 street townhouses, 20 cluster townhouses and an extension of Adelaide Street.
On his presentation slides in the meeting agenda, Patterson brought up the issue that this project would build on an empty area.
“The proposal would see the development of a currently vacant site and the completion of the Adelaide Street roadway,” Patterson wrote.
Patterson emphasized the critical nature of how the council decides to zone the property at hand.
“The site specific zoning will direct the form of development and implement the project,” Patterson wrote.
Finally, Patterson welcomed the process of collaborating with relevant and interested parties to make this new subdivision a possibility.
“We look forward to working with township and county staff and to the public feedback/ comments that we will receive this evening and any questions from Council,” Patterson wrote.
Linseman wrote to the township in protest of the proposed subdivision.
“I am completely against this proposal. There is too much density of houses in this block,” Linseman wrote.
The Cachet Development is located to the west of where the new VED Homes subdivision is proposed for. Cachet Homes is not a part of this development that this public meeting is being held for.
“Cachet Homes was approved for 197 units already and they show no respect for the existing neighbors,” Linseman wrote.
Linseman has had ongoing trouble with the Cachet Homes development.
“They ignored a recent survey marker and dug 8-12 inches of my property. They dug up my dead cat. Further, their work has caused tremors numerous time shaking my house. A giant mountain of soil sits behind my property,” Linseman wrote.
To register to speak at the meeting, contact clerk Karren Wallace. To submit written comments for the meeting, send to development clerk Tammy Pringle.
“Following the public meeting, Planning Staff will consider any comments that are received and will prepare a final report and By-law for Council's consideration,” stated the report by Daoust.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.