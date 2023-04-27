The Caisse Populaire Kahnawake showed a 40-percent surplus earnings growth last year and managed to give back almost $50,000 in grants and donations to the community at the same time, it announced in the wake of its annual general meeting held last week.
The co-op financial institution reported that its members accepted a distribution plan for surplus earnings that amounted to total dividends of $519,083.
Of that, $45,000 will be deposited into the Community Development Fund. The rest – about $474,000 – was returned to members.
In 2022, the co-op also gave out $48,748 to the community last year.
Of that sum, $35,466 was given out in the form of sponsorships and grants, and another $13,282 was donated to the CDF.
Caisse chair Michael Delisle said the co-op’s success means more returns to the community.
“This money lets us support meaningful projects in the community and demonstrate our cooperative difference,” he said. “I’d like to thank our members. By doing business with us, you’re helping us enrich the lives of people and our community.”
In 2022, the Caisse Populaire Kahnawake posted operating surplus earnings of $8.37 million, up 40.2 percent from 2021. Its business volume grew by 20.1 percent, to $663.32 million during the same period, a Caisse statement said.