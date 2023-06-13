The RCMP’s famed Musical Ride is returning to Strasbourg this summer. Last year the event drew over a thousand attendees and was treated to some good food and an RCMP dog demonstration before the main event had to be cancelled due to safety when a mega storm cut through the province and over the area.
Carol Schultz, Chair of the Strasbourg Recreation Board, who is hosting the event in partnership with the Park Committee, said, “We were very very happy that it’s coming and we are all just praying for a really good weather and good response from the public. We feel pretty honored that they are coming back to us.”
The event is at the Strasbourg Sports Park rodeo grounds on July 21st, and gates open at 5 pm. $20 entry fee per vehicle or $5 per individual. Attendees will experience a kids' area with face painting, a concession, a performance by Brenda Lee Cottrell, singing songs by greats like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. This year the supper can be purchased at the event and won’t need to be paid for in advance. The one-hour Musical Ride begins at 7 pm.
Schultz said some bleachers are available, but people should bring lawn chairs and also recommended bug spray.