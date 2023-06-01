Wheatland County council has approved the continued support of local libraries, as well as the Marigold Library System throughout the county, following the May 16 regular meeting.
Council has directed county staff to forward contributions totaling $46,245 to the libraries located within Wheatland County, which include Carseland, Gleichen, Hussar, Rockyford, Rosebud, Standard and Strathmore.
The amounts of funding have been included in the approved 2022-24 Operating Budget, instead of historically being a separate decision which had to be returned to council for secondary approval.
These contributions are funded through the library reserve, established from the Community Enhancement tax levy. This was originally established in 2013.
The contribution amounts indicated in the report presented to council will remain static for future years unless specifically changed by the resolution of council.
Speaking on behalf of County Administration, Jessica Salmon presented to county council during the regular meeting to address the library funding.
“We appreciate the council’s willingness to help fund literacy in the county. These are all libraries that all function within the county,” she said. “I know that Marigold in particular appreciates the willingness and assistance from council.”
Salmon herself wrote the funding policy indicated to council during this meeting last year which determined funding amounts and breakdown, as well as how it should be handled regarding council approval.
County Reeve Amber Link said during the discussion she was impressed with the impact libraries are able to make with their use of tax dollars for their respective communities.
“There is significant impact for this – the tax dollars that go into this, and I think the impact is evident when you look at the number of card holders that this supports and the way that the Marigold system and our libraries are able to take these expenses of tax dollars and the impact they create with that,” she said.
The exact breakdown of how grant funding is distributed to local libraries withing the county, the total payable to each library, and the amount granted per cardholder is available publicly via the council meeting agenda for May 16.
Council has committed to making contributions to local libraries to support their efforts and operations on an annual basis.