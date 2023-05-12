One person was injured in late-night apartment fire, officials say – one of several blazes within eight hours overnight.
Crews responded to a fire on the second floor of a three-storey walkup apartment building at 1825 Whitney St. just before 10 p.m. Thursday, London Fire Department officials said. That's located near east London's Argyle neighbourhood.
"We had a tremendous amount of smoke on the second floor," said platoon Chief Gary Mosburger. "Because of our quick response time, we were able to contain that fire just to the unit of origin."
One person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known. Friday, fire investigators were still probing the blaze, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, Mosburger said.
Another fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. outside United Supermarket at 1062 Adelaide St. N.
The initial call came in as a Dumpster fire but the blaze spread to the side of the building, Mosburger said.
"Once (crews) did arrive, it actually wasn't what we thought it was. It was a large pile of skids and cardboard stacks that were burning" next to the grocery store, he said.
Crews quickly put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported. A damage estimate had not been released as of midday Friday.
While the cause of the Whitney Street blaze remained under investigation, the fire outside the supermarket appears to be suspicious, a London police spokesperson said.
Firefighters were also busy responding to several other calls overnight, hours before they and city officials were expected to gather Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Fire Department.
Crews responded to multiple calls, including for vehicle fires and another Dumpster fire in the city's south end, Mosburger said. "We had a very busy night for one fire department for sure."