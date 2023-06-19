As the summer approaches and the region has already experienced unseasonably hot temperatures, public access to drinking water on Gabriola is on the mind of some parks and open spaces committee members.
The Electoral Area B parks and open spaces advisory committee had a brief discussion at its May meeting on the possibility of providing access to potable water at Huxley Community Park. No publicly accessible drinking water infrastructure, such as a fountain or water bottle filling station, is available in the Village core.
There are no connections for potable water at Huxley Park, meaning water would need to be delivered, RDN parks staff said at the meeting.
Bulk potable water costs approximately $0.03 per litre based on current market pricing.
Are B Director Vanessa Craig said any drinking water infrastructure at the park would need to designed in a way that it wouldn’t be abused, giving the example of Descanso Bay Regional Park where people purportedly have been known to fill multiple jugs.
“There would have to be some controls on it because it would cost a lot of money to bring it in if people are bringing in their water jugs, and not just to drink water at the park but to subsidize their personal water use,” Craig said.
Across the RDN, the two campgrounds, Descanso Bay and Horne Lake, have potable water via standpipe taps, as does Rollo McClay Community Park but only when the concession stand is open. The RDN’s 2022 region-wide parks and trails strategy, the 10-year vision for parkland in the regional district, does not mention drinking water or access to it; however, under the neighbourhood park classification, the primary function of which is defined as to provide active recreation amenities, land acquisition criteria includes “water service connection where possible.”
Dyan Dunsmoor-Farley of the Gabriola Health and Wellness Collaborative told the Sounder access to water is a common topic among collaborative members, but more so related to groundwater resources.
“I think the organizations that have felt the brunt of individual’s needs for drinking water are PHC and the Commons, Dunsmoor-Farley said.
“Like food and housing, clean drinking water is a basic human right; while municipalities seem to be able to ensure citizens have access to drinking water, they aren’t able to address housing or food. The island is further challenged because we do not have civic infrastructure and are prohibited from having water piped from Nanaimo.”
RDN staff said at the POSAC meeting that a more fulsome discussion of access to drinking water at parks could be folded into a broader planning process for the Area B recreation and parks master plan. Advisory committee members have been appointed for the master plan process; when the public consultation process will begin has not been announced yet.