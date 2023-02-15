Dry Canyon Collectables hosted a Meet the Artist night on Saturday, February 11 with Indigenous artist Kalum Teke Dan, along with hand drummers, singers, and storytellers from the Siksika Nation.
Kalum, who is from the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta, is a renowned Indigenous artist. He has worked on several large murals in Calgary, including a mural at the southwest corner of the Glenmore and Blackfoot Trail intersection; in 2022 he was commissioned to do 16 murals, including a 90 foot mural on the Chevron Plaza in downtown Calgary.
Lynn Fabrick, owner of Dry Canyon Collectables and Indigenous liaison, tells the Mail events like this are an important way to show the Indigenous and non-Indigenous community alike there is more history to the Drumheller Valley than the dinosaurs which often draw people.
She hopes to hold more events like this in the future and is happy to see the support and interest of the community.
About 40 people attended the event, and not only had the opportunity to meet Kalum but also watch the creative process as he worked on a couple of canvas pieces during the event.
Hand drummers and storytellers from Siksika Nation-Duane and Joanne Red Old Man, Radford Black Rider, and Randy Doore-were also in attendance, sharing stories, singing, and playing the hand drum.