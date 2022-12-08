The Osprey Recreational Centre Board has rejected a proposal from the Municipality of Grey Highlands to reduce the number of arenas it operates.
Board chair and former councillor Terry Mokriy presented at council’s meeting on Dec. 7 to state the board’s opposition to recommendations in the municipality’s draft master recreation plan that the municipality consider reducing the number of its arenas.
There are currently four arenas in Grey Highlands located in Flesherton, Markdale, Feversham, and Rockyln.
Grey Highlands has been working on a recreational master plan for some time. In August, a draft of the plan was presented to council information and a public input about the proposed plan was received at a public meeting in October. Staff are due to report back to the new council on the public input in the near future.
The draft master recreation plan involves 37 recommendations including:
In his presentation, Mokriy outlined the history of the Osprey arena and the community centre. Mokriy noted the extensive use of the facilities by a number of local groups and organizations including minor hockey, curling, the fall fair, agricultural society, service clubs, family events and many more. There are also plans underway to expand usage of the facilities.
“Although the plan speaks to life in a rural setting, it does not reflect the reality and unique nature of our rural community,” said Mokriy. “It would appear, as illustrated by a number of the recommendations, that the history and culture of the target community were not adequately explored, researched, or understood. The plan, and its proposed recommendations for ice surfaces, ballparks and other facilities, is flawed.”
Mokriy said the recommendations in the report should not go forward.
“For these, and other reasons, any attempt, either implied or stated, to close or decommission these facilities is ill-founded,” said Mokriy.
Council received Mokriy’s presentation for information, but did not make any comments.