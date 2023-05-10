Shuniah, Ont. — It was deputation day at the Municipality of Shuniah council meeting on Tuesday.
Presentations by North Rock Engineering regarding the landfills in Shuniah and a municipality audit by accounting firm Grant Thornton dominated the Shuniah municipal office on Leslie Avenue.
North Rock laid out the minerals leaching out of Shuniah’s landfills that could possibly reach Lake Superior and gave an update of the lifespan of the dumping grounds — pegging the MacGregor landfill with almost 12 years of life left, while the McTavish site could see four more years before an expansion will be needed.
For the most part, Grant Thornton gave the municipality a clean bill of financial health for 2022 although they did warn of the risks of defrauding revenue regarding conditional grants (none were found) and management override such as journal entries used to manipulate the records (none were found).
In Tuesday’s regular business, the municipality awarded Thunder Bay Engineering the contract to reconstruct the Lakeshore Drive and West Spruce River Road intersection for $114,995.
Council also appointed OPP Const. Marc Nielsen to take over from outgoing OPP Sgt. Gary Wojciechowski on the Emergency Management Program Review Committee.
Shuniah Fire Chief Blair Arthur was also directed to deploy the municipality’s new auto extrication equipment, regarding which Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry questioned what money is recouped from helping out at fires and accidents outside the municipality.
“It’s sort of two different things, they’re sort of the same, but they’re two different things,” Arthur said. “When we respond on any of the provincial highways whether it’s for fire or if it’s an accident, it’s the same billing part. The province of Ontario acts as an intermediate person between the insurance companies and/or personal liabilities.
“If there’s an accident on the highways, we automatically just have a program that we bill the (Ministry of Transportation) and then they go after the insurance companies on our behalf. In the absence of someone that has insurance or they can’t find them, they will automatically pay us anyway. Even if we respond to an emergency where we can’t find the accident, they also have some abilities in there to pay us a smaller amount just so that we continue responding to their provincial highways.”
Following that, council acknowledged that Landry received another two-year term as Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president and that Shuniah student councillor Olivia Kembel was added to the Women in Politics luncheon along with Shuniah Coun. Meghan Chomut.
The meeting wrapped with brief unfinished business discussions concerning the MacGregor Recreation Centre multi-use pavilion and the CN corridor property development.