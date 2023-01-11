Pikwakanagan – The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation Limited Partnership (AOPFN LP) and one of the largest construction companies operating in Renfrew County are in the process of developing a new entity.
The AOPFN LP and M. Sullivan and Son Limited (Sullivan) are in the process of forming the Pikwakanagan-Sullivan Construction entity to pursue construction-related project opportunities across Eastern Ontario. The AOPFN LP will be the majority owner of this newly formed entity.
Pikwakanagan-Sullivan Construction will allow for the partners to respond to opportunities for a variety of general contracting and construction work in support of supplier diversity initiatives by CNL, OPG, DND, PSPC and others. To conduct work in these markets, Pikwakanagan-Sullivan Construction will primarily draw upon its established connections in local communities with plans to utilize Sullivan’s deep experience to provide training and capacity development throughout the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation’s vast territory.
Both parties are proud and excited to begin this new venture with the community whose territories they work and live in.
“We collectively look forward to creating involvement in projects within the unceded and unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin People,” a release from the two organizations noted.
Don Bilodeau, manager at the AOPFN LP, said there remains some finer points in establishing things, but he is quite positive about what this partnership will mean for the community of Pikwakanagan.
“I see it as ‘the cake is in the oven and there are a few more steps’,” he noted.
Jarret Brown, the business development manager at Sullivan, noted while this is still in the preliminary stages, ongoing discussions will be taking place soon to formalize how this new entity will be formed. The media release was to demonstrate the intention to form the new entity.
“We have some meetings coming up in the new year,” he noted.
This is not the first time Sullivan has entered into a partnership like this. They already have a joint venture entity with Akwesasne called Iroquois Sullivan.
The AOPFN LP is a corporate entity owned by the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation (AOPFN). The AOPFN LP was created to support building capacity and shaping opportunities for the long-term benefit of AOPFN individuals and businesses. The organization also will position AOPFN in establishing itself as a viable business partner and to demonstrate a long-term vision for self-determination.
The AOPFN is one of 10 Algonquin communities and the only federally registered Algonquin community in Ontario. AOPFN continues to use Algonquin to describe itself as Omàmiwinini, meaning, “down-river people”. Another common term used to describe the First Nation is Anishnabek, meaning “original peoples” or “the good humans.” Other First Nation people also refer to themselves as Anishnabek, such as the Odawa and Ojibwe.
Sullivan was established in 1914 and is proudly one of Canada’s oldest family owned and operated construction companies. Based on the morals of its founder and the generations to follow since, their vision statement has remained the same for over a century: “A quality product built safely on time and on budget.”
With the corporate head office in Arnprior and regional offices in Kingston, North Bay, Ottawa, and Chalk River, they provide a broad scope of construction services throughout Eastern, Central and Northern Ontario and beyond. As institutional specialists, Sullivan holds a vast portfolio that includes clients such as Defence Construction Canada, National Defence, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Ontario Power Generation. Sullivan has been providing Construction Services to Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories since 1959 and is an approved vendor on both the CNL MSA and CDP contracts. They provide these services utilizing a local workforce committed to the success of each project. As a company that is deeply involved in the communities where they work and live, and in alignment with their association with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Sullivan embraces the responsibility to help strengthen Indigenous communities, promote progressive and prosperous relationships, and grow a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.