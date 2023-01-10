The end of the Christmas season brings with it a decision for many residents. What to do with the tree?
While many will leave it at the end of the driveway for disposal, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has a suggestion for those wishing to prolong the holiday spirit and share the gift of giving with wildlife.
The not-for-profit, private land conservation group suggests putting it in your own backyard. An NCC official says leaving it in your backyard over the winter can provide many benefits for backyard wildlife. Your tree can provide important habitat for bird populations during the winter months, especially on cold nights and during storms.
But for those wishing to take the traditional curb route, the county will be accepting Christmas trees throughout the month in bi-weekly collection periods.
Midland, Penetanguishene and Tay Township collections for Zone 1 residents began on January 2; Tiny Township collections for Zone 2 residents began as of January 9. Trees must be out by 7 a.m. on Monday during the collection weeks.
“Collection will occur during the week, not necessarily on your regular waste collection day,” said Laura Barrett, manager of collections for the County of Simcoe.
“To help us in collecting around 100 tonnes of Christmas trees, we ask that residents remove any tinsel, ornaments, lights, plastic tree bags or stands before setting their trees curbside, ensuring they are in a visible location and not frozen into a snowbank.”
The service is free, but residents who miss out on the January disposal can also drop off their Christmas tree at a county waste facility although fees will apply.
Barrett advised that the free Simcoe County Collects app can be downloaded for residents to confirm their collection weeks, as well as view their full collection schedule with an option to sign up for free reminders.
“Information is also available in our printed calendars, which were mailed to each county household, or on the waste section of our website,” said Barrett.
For more information, contact Simcoe County customer service through their website or by phone at 705-735-6901 or toll-free 1-800-263-3199.