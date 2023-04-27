Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) is adding two new health care programs to its offerings.
The institution will expand the Practical Nurse (PN) diploma to Fairview and develop a Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) certificate expected to launch next year.
The announcement comes after the province announced $193 million to create 8,000 seats in high-demand post-secondary programs across Alberta.
“This expanded programming … come at a time when we are seeing an unprecedented need for health care professionals,” says Dr. Vanessa Sheane, NWP Academic and Research Vice President.
The provincial funding to NWP included $985,777 for the PN diploma, creating 80 seats and $368,587 for the PCP certificate making 48 seats.
“Every investment made towards enhanced health-care training opportunities is an investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Justin Kohlman, NWP President and CEO. “Health care professionals are the foundation of our medical system, and I am proud that NWP can act as a springboard into these meaningful and infinitely important careers.”
Provincial funds also went to Northern Lakes College; $429,090 created 60 seats for its Post-Licensed Practical Nurse Bachelor of Nursing program.
PN graduates provide care in a variety of health care settings, including hospitals and community and other health care agencies.
The province says the programs given funding were based on “workforce needs, learner demand and institutional capacity.”
In total, the province issued $44 million for health-related programs, $10 million for business programs and $3.6 million for technology programs.
Last week the NWP president told Town & Country News several programs at NWP have seen growth, notably health, business and computer science.
Kohlman said the large enrolment numbers are due to students being attracted to the school’s new polytechnic status, students returning after waiting out the pandemic and the recently expanded programming options.
For more information on the NWP health programs, visit NWP.me/health