Two people have been arrested in Montreal for their alleged involvement in selling and smuggling alcohol and drugs into Nunavik.
Provincial police in Montreal, working in collaboration with Nunavik Police Service, carried out search warrants on three residences in the city on Jan. 26, according a news release from Quebec police.
A man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested. Police did not release their names.
Police say they seized 70 bottles totalling 54 litres of an unspecified type of alcohol, $17,000 in cash, a handgun, a “prohibited” device, crack and cocaine totalling about 20 grams, and a vehicle.
The release did not indicate whether the pair had been formally charged. However, police said the suspects may face several provincial liquor-related charges, as well as possible criminal charges for firearm possession and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Nunavik police, with their provincial counterparts, have made several arrests and seizures in connection to illegal drugs and alcohol trafficking in Nunavik and the south of Quebec since the start of the year.
Last week, police announced searches in Kuujjuaq carried out Jan. 20 resulted in arrests as well as seizure of several illegal drugs.
Also, on Jan. 13 Nunavik police officers intercepted illegal alcohol in two Hudson coast communities, according to a Jan. 20 news release.
In Kuujjuaraapik, police say they seized 35 1.75-litre bottles of Smirnoff vodka, as well as 28 750-ml bottles. And in Inukjuak, officers seized 12 1.75-litre bottles of vodka.
Police report they also seized $20,000 in cash during the Hudson coast searches.