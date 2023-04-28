Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign returns.
For a third time, the Rotary Club of Shelburne has been announced as the locally selected recipient for the fundraiser.
“We’re thrilled to have been selected because we’re able to give the money we get from the smile cookies back to the community,” said Shelburne Rotary member Sandra Gallaugher. “All of these charities are in great need of money and it’s a really good way to be able to give back into our community – by buying cookies.”
For every cookie sold at the two Tim Hortons locations in Shelburne, 100 per cent of the profits will go towards a donation to the Rotary Club of Shelburne. In 2022, the Smile Cookie campaign raised around $12,500 in Shelburne, which was donated to the local Rotary Club’s Splash Pad initiative.
This year, the money raised will be distributed by Shelburne Rotary to five local causes – Shelburne Food Bank, Local Schools Breakfast Club, Backpack Program, Christmas Hamper Program, and Primrose Elementary School Natural Playground.
“We know food scarcity is a big thing in our area so that’s why the food bank and school clubs have been chosen. They’re all struggling with having enough food and money to keep the shelves stocked,” said Gallaugher. “And because we’re focusing on families and children, the elementary school is building a nature playground, and they need help with money.”
The Christmas Hamper Program and the Backpack Program are both service initiatives organized by the Shelburne Rotary Club.
Tim Hortons first began the Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital and has kept it going to help raise funds for community charities.
In 2022, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record-breaking $15 million for over 600 local charities and community groups, with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised going towards the selected recipients. Since the program’s inception, the Smile Cookie campaign has raised over $90 million.
Gallaugher added that they are looking for volunteers to help decorate the cookies for the campaign week, and student volunteer hours are up for grabs. Those interested in volunteering can contact Gallaugher via email – s.gallaugher@hotmail.com.
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign will run from May 1 until May 7.