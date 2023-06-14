Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - The 355 Polaris Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron held its 39th Annual Ceremonial Review June 7 at the Englehart arena.
"The squadron has remained strong even during the tough times of the past few years," said squadron administrator Julee Woods in an email interview.
"Currently the squadron sits at 39 cadets," she added.
"This is one of the largest squadrons in the Northeast region."
She stated that, "although not back to the way things were before COVID, cadets were able to attend functions and compete in the biathlon competition this past year. We are hopeful next year will bring back even more of the competitions and events that the cadets look forward to taking part in."
The reviewing officer for the evening was Captain Dan Desilets, a former 355 Polaris Squadron leader and currently Captain for the 2344 Army Squadron in New Liskeard.
The awards presented included:
Top Level One - Corporal Carter Regele
Top Level Two - Corporal Alexie Robert
Top Level Three - Flight Corporal Alexis Doyon
Female Athlete of the Year - Sergeant Karly Charlton
Male Athlete of the Year - Sergeant Myles Desilets
Most Improved Cadet - Flight Sergeant Justine Duquette
Squadron Top Shot - Corporal Rosita De Vries
Spirit of Music Award - Corporal Oceanne Rheaume
The Walter Gray Memorial Trophy - Warrant Officer Second Class Isaac Desilets
The Warrant Officers Plaque - Warrant Officer First Class Michaelle Jodouin
Commanding Officer's Trophy - Warrant Officer Second Class Gabriel Dick
The Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence - Warrant Officer Second Class Hunter Woods
The Lord Strathcona Medal awarded to Warrant Officer First Class Michaelle Jodouin.
The evening included a performance by the cadet band titled "A Night at the Movies" featuring theme songs from James Bond, Star Wars and Avengers.
"The band has put in many hours of practice to get to where they are and they put on an impressive show," Woods commented.
The cadet band was led Jodouin who is this year's drum major. She was also the parade commander and the drill squadron leader.
"Several cadets will be attending summer camps at locations across the province this summer. Courses offered range from Drill and Ceremonial to Marksmanship," said Woods.
There are also basic camps available in a compressed five-day formal for the first-year cadets that allow them to experience many different aspects of being a cadet.
"Other cadets will take a well-deserved break for a couple of months before it all begins again in September. A few will be leaving the squadron as they graduate from high school and move on to college/university or to enter the work force," she concluded.