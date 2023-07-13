The City of Stratford came alive on July 1st to commemorate Canada Day. A series of vibrant events and activities unfolded throughout the day, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate the nation's rich heritage.
The day began with the opening of the Stratford Perth Museum at 10 a.m. Children and family members participated in an array of exciting Canada Day activities. Engaging in Canadian trivia, scavenger hunts, craft activities, and even Canadian Karaoke were some of the fun things attendees could participate in.
Later that afternoon, the downtown area transformed with a number of Canada Day festivities. Outdoor food trucks lined the streets, including the new Annie's Fish and Chips Gluten-Free food truck, which sold out of their haddock croquettes well before early afternoon.
In addition to the many food options, the sounds of live music and captivating performances filled the heart of the city. The talented Full House Brass, Lauren Neilson, and other local musicians took to the stage to perform for onlookers.
A number of restaurants stayed open on July first to accommodate residents and visitors in the downtown core. Families also visited The Boathouse to float across the Avon River and take Canada Day pictures with a special “Canada Day Balloon Arch” by the water.
Order of Canada Member Jean Aitcheson leads the Canada Day parade in downtown Stratford. John Nater, MP, Matthew Rae, MPP, and Mayor Martin Ritsma also took part as the parade as floats made their way down Stratford streets.
Later that evening, the festivities shifted to the Stratford Education and Recreation Centre (SERC) for the highly anticipated "Proud to be Canadian Day Celebration," hosted by the Kinsman Club of Stratford. This annual concert and fireworks display has been a cherished tradition in the Stratford community for almost three decades.
The Kinsman Club expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to organize this memorable celebration. “As part of Kin Canada - Canada’s only all-Canadian Service Club - it is our history and tradition to celebrate Canada Day,” stated Kin Bob Walters.
Local musician Steve Adair, popularly known as Yeager, took the stage, followed by the talented New Boys band. The bands played a number of songs, including iconic tunes by Canadian legends such as Tragically Hip and Neil Young.
Meanwhile, food trucks once again lined the area, offering a diverse range of delectable options to satisfy every craving. Among the crowd’s favourites was Ken's Fries.
Families and friends gathered throughout the area, setting up lawn chairs and blankets, with anticipation building for the night’s grand finale; a dazzling fireworks display illuminated the night sky just around 10 p.m.
This fireworks event would not have been possible without the generous support of corporate sponsors, including the City of Stratford and Heritage Canada. Along with The Kinsman, their contributions recognized the importance of fostering community spirit and national pride.