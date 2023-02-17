For many who voted for Shaun Loney as their top choice for Mayor of Winnipeg, the victory Scott Gillingham scored in October was a tough blow. Loney and now-Mayor Gillingham not only seemingly shared different views of what parts of the city need attention the most but also clashed on topics of safety and taxes, among others.
However, those who liked Loney’s platform and/or those who fear Gillingham will bring regressive changes to Winnipeg may be glad to hear Gillingham has sought out the advice of Loney after the election’s conclusion.
The two have met three times since Gillingham was announced the election winner, the first time being the night of the election.
For Loney, it was important to go see the new Mayor on the night of the election not only to extend his congratulations, but to remind Gillingham of the most pressing issues at hand in Winnipeg.
“There are people living in bus shelters in our city and we need to do everything we can to address that situation,” said Loney. “On that night this [visit] was an offer to help and to say, we want you to be successful. We're all part of the city. That's the kind of Winnipegger I want to be. I don't need to be mayor, but we need to be moving in a better direction.”
Reflecting on the meetings the two have had after the election, Loney says he’s appreciated how open and willing GIllingham has been to listen to alternative ways of tackling Winnipeg’s most pressing issues. “I mean, we’re early on but he's made changes to the police board,” said Loney.
“On the issue of searching the landfills for remains of missing sisters, he understood that it was important to the families,” said Loney. “I told him that we already let these families down, so let's not keep doing it. So I think those are some of the things that gave me some hope: that, and just reaching out to me.”
Loney describes the outdated relationship between non-profit organizations and government systems in Manitoba as colonial: programs relying on money up front and governments funneling funds towards the police. In order to step back and decolonize the relationship between nonprofits and government, Loney thinks there needs to be new ways of looking at what typically are seen as Winnipeg’s problems.
“There are thousands and thousands of people that would love to work in the trades, but we need new models,” said Loney. “I've always said: I believe our defining issue is connecting the people who most need to work with the work that most needs to be done.”
Loney’s two published books, An Army of Problem Solvers and The Beautiful Bailout provide a large amount of context for what Loney believes is one of the best tools to re-imagine the relationship between government and nonprofits: social enterprises.
Loney is back working with Aki Energy and Aki Foods: social enterprises that aim to provide more sustainable and healthier lifestyles in First Nations communities. Aki Energy has been providing jobs and renewable energy in First Nations communities by installing geothermal heat pumps, and Aki foods is working on a plan to combat high diabetes rates in more remote First Nations communities by making healthier food cheaper and more accessible.
Even though he may not be able to enact change as an elected official any time soon,, Loney plans on helping make a positive difference with or without the city’s backing. “If the city cooperates, [the change will be] faster and bigger,” Loney said. “And if they don't cooperate, then we're gonna do it anyway.”
“Where else in North America do we have this Indigenous wisdom that knows what supports people need…? There just need to be resources put in place,” said Loney. “We have this amazing foundation community, which has huge amounts of investments that are searching for social impact. They need to be able to put their money into something where it fits with their business needs. I think none of that has changed because I lost the election.”
On February 17th, Loney will be speaking about all this and more as part of the 2022-2023 Brown Bag Lecture Series. This series of lectures is put on by the Arthur V. Mauro Institute for Peace and Justice in the University of Manitoba. You can attend Loney’s speech either in person or tune in via Zoom, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, and the recorded lecture will end up on the Mauro Institute for Peace and Justice YouTube page.