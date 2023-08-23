SHEET HARBOUR – Community transit organization MusGo Rider is receiving $130,400 from the provincial government’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, as demand for its wheelchair-accessible service in the Sheet Harbour area continues to grow.
Porter’s Lake-based MusGo has helped Eastern Shore residents with financial and/or mobility challenges get to work, attend school, keep medical appointments and shop for groceries, since 2016. And, said executive director Jessie Greenough, the need is rising.
“The YMCA job search centre in Sheet Harbour, for example, is supposed to be starting a youth program this fall. We already have a relationship with the youth program in Musquodoboit Harbour. Disadvantaged youth don’t necessarily have their own vehicles, so we are their public transportation.”
Greenough said she hopes to hire a new driver for the Ship Harbour-Ecum Secum service in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, she’s ordered a new passenger-rear-loading, hybrid vehicle to augment her fleet of two other vans. “We’re just waiting for the design to be approved. We’re hopefully going to have three vehicles in that area soon.”
She added that last week’s provincial funding — which will pay for solar panels to power electric vehicle chargers and green retrofits to MusGo’s headquarters — supports the goal to become environmentally sustainable and remain affordable.
“We’re on the move to electrify our fleet,” she said. “That’s really what we’re trying to do. In a couple of years, we hope to have no fully gas vehicles.”
Musgo charges between $5 and $20 per passenger, depending on distance, and 70 cents and $1.05 per kilometre for rides farther than 45 kilometres, and to and from Halifax Stanfield International Airport, respectively.
Said Greenough: “We also have a fare assistance program in place for people who are struggling. If you are low income, it would be $7 return.”