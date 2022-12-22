Motorists are advised to prepare for road closures and detours as heavy snow continues to wreak havoc on North Vancouver roads.
A number of vehicles have already crashed and spun-out from the road westbound on Highway 1, with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning of possible detours and closures between Mountain Highway and Lynn Valley Road.
While Highway 1 is being cleared and treated, those without winter tyres are advised to avoid the road and re-route wherever possible.
The statement said drivers can assist the maintenance crews by ensuring they are well clear of clear-up vehicles, by moving over safely when they see a car with an orange lights approaching.
“This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.”
Environment Canada had issued a warning for a snowstorm on Sunday morning, predicting up to 10 centimetres in Metro Vancouver and up to 20 centimetres for the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound regions.
The arctic blast is expected to continue through Wednesday.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
