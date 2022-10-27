ENGLEHART - Jerry Mikovitch has decided to accept the position of mayor for the Town of Englehart.
A strong election outcome caused Mikovitch to reconsider his October 19 statement that he was withdrawing from the race.
At the Meet the Candidates meeting October 19, Mikovitch advised the public and on his Facebook page that he had decided to withdraw from the mayor's race against incumbent Nina Wallace because of work and business time constraints.
Mikovitch, who was a councillor this past term, won the October 24 election 329 to 142 against incumbent mayor Wallace.
His enterprise, the Great Northern Garlic Co., "had our best business season this past summer with our market stretching into Timmins and Cochrane," he said in an email to The Speaker.
"We have plans to expand again next season."
He said discussions have been taking place about the manpower needed to do that. Mikovitch also works for Ontario Northland as a rail traffic controller.
However, he has decided to accept the mayor's duties as well.
Council and staff for the new term "need to hit the ground running," he said in the email.
"There are a few time-sensitive issues that need to be addressed right away. Getting the new council assigned to committees that would best suit their attributes is something that also has to be done immediately."
He added that he is looking forward to working with council and staff this term.
On the morning of October 26, he stated on Facebook that "after seeing the election results, it is clear that change is wanted. It reminded me of my civic duty to finish what I started."
He stated that he and his family had discussed ways to distribute the workload of their growing business so that he could serve the town as mayor.
On Facebook he continued that, "Those who know me know that my heart is in the right place when it comes to this town and want nothing but the best for everyone that lives here.
"I promise to work hard with our newly elected council for all of you and our special little town."