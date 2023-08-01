Discover everything the Trent-Severn Waterway has to offer — all from the comfort of a custom-built boat billed as an RV on water.
It’s an experience that’s being pitched by Le Boat, an international boating vacation enterprise, and it’s one step closer to coming to the historic 386 kilometre-long canal.
The Trent-Severn Waterway is now officially a new cruising route for the company — making it Le Boat’s second Canadian route on top of the Rideau Canal.
A base has been secured and booking is open for the 2024 season, when rental boats will begin to hit the water as part of the company’s launch along the Trent-Severn Waterway.
Le Boat announced its plans to expand to the Trent-Severn Waterway last year — but the company needed a home for its fleet.
That’s now been found in Horseshoe Bay, according to Lisa McLean, Le Boat’s marketing manager for Canada and the U.S.
“We’ve secured a base just south of Peterborough at Horseshoe Bay Marina. All of our trips will start and end there for next year,” McLean told The Examiner.
McLean said Le Boat has entered into a partnership with former Peterborough MP Dean Del Mastro to develop the property as a base for the new cruise route.
“(Del Mastro) is working on extensive renovations. Le Boat will be putting branding up and working closely with (Del Mastro),” McLean said.
Now that a base has been established, Le Boat plans to bring in eight boats for its first summer on the Trent-Severn next year: two boats with two bedrooms and one bathroom, two boats with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, two boats with three bedrooms and three bathrooms and another pair of boats featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
“Travellers can do a three- or four-night cruise or up to seven, 10 or 14. They can cruise north or south (from the base at Horseshoe Bay),” McLean explained.
Boaters will be able to travel as far north as Lock 36-Kirkfield. Trent Port Marina in Trenton is the farthest southbound boats can travel to next summer.
A boating licence isn’t required to operate a rental, but a designated “captain” must undergo safety training.
“You still have to make sure you’re trained by Le Boat, proficient in operating the boat safety and understand the rules of the waterway as well as how to navigate and dock,” McLean said.
Boats can only reach a maximum speed of about 10 km/h
They’ll be able to dock at designated spots along the waterway during trips. The influx of boaters and international travellers stopping to shop and eat in towns and cities in the Peterborough area is expected to make a significant economic splash locally with an increased flow of tourism dollars.
“We know that our customers are affluent. Fort to 60 per cent will be international travellers who have travelled with Le Boat before who are coming up from the U.S. They’ll be stopping for groceries and souvenirs; they’ll be visiting restaurants,” McLean said.
Joe Rees, tourism director at Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development expressed excitement about Le Boat’s expansion.
“The Trent-Severn Waterway is a core attraction that draws people to Peterborough and the Kawarthas year-after-year to experience what the region has to offer both on the water and in businesses and communities along the way,” Rees said.
“The Le Boat experience will draw more visitors, particularly international visitors, to the region for multi-day visits and infuse tourism dollars into the local economy.”
Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark said any venture that brings jobs and visitors to the region is welcome.
“Le Boat has a proven business plan in the Rideau and around the world that promotes responsible boating and tourism,” Clark said.
McLean said Le Boat is eyeing spots for additional bases along the Trent-Severn Waterway.
Del Mastro could not be reached for comment.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.