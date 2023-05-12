Returning to Markham for its sixth annual rendition, the 5K Intentional Walk for ALS will be taking place on June 10.
Organized by ALS Double Play, this is their biggest annual event looking to raise awareness and money to help put an end to Canada's deadliest neurodegenerative disease.
The 5K Intentional Walk is a family-friendly event offering the opportunity to take part in a charitable cause with lots of activities for kids and adults of all ages.
The efforts to find a cure for ALS have been extensive. In March of this year, Dr. Phillip McGoldrick from the University of Toronto made a significant discovery regarding a key protein directly linked to ALS.
Dr. McGoldrick is a past recipient of the Christopher Chiu Fellowship, a research grant of $150,000 given out by ALS Double Play.
“Last year was the first post-pandemic walk. The event was amazing and we had a great turnout,” said Cherrie Chiu, executive director at ALS Double Play. Other than the walk itself, those in attendance can take part in some carnival-inspired events and a raffle, and there will even be a warm-up team preparing everyone for the 5K walk. “Our goal this year is $30,000 and we are usually around there,” said Chiu.
For those interested in participating in future events, ALS Double Play will be hosting a golf tournament in July and a yoga event in October. Raising awareness and money is vital to finding a cure for ALS, and the team at ALS Double Play is doing everything they can to help raise the funds needed to find a permanent cure for this terrible disease.
ALS Double Play began in 2014, three years after Christopher Chiu, the brother of Cherrie Chiu, was diagnosed with ALS. Christopher lived for five years and passed away in October 2016.