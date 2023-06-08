The Strathmore Aquatic Centre hosted its 20th anniversary on June 4, opening up the pool for a day of free activities for the community to participate in.
The town attributed the milestone as a testament to the unwavering support of the local community, dedication of the staff, and their commitment to fostering healthy and active lifestyles for residents.
“The pool has been in operation for 20 years and we are pretty proud of the things that have been accomplished at the centre,” said Budd Brazier, manager of recreation and culture with the Town of Strathmore. “In terms of the overall services that are offered and the longevity, there has been real attention from the aquatic centre to learn water safety skills on a daily basis … and those components within the aquatic centre are being programmed year in, year out, to all the community schools and to the public.”
According to the town, the aquatic centre has taught over 67,000 kids swimming lessons, and has welcomed 745,000 admissions to the public.
Additionally, the centre has hosted numerous swim-a-thons, kayaking courses, cardboard boat races, aquasize classes, scuba activities and triathlons. The Strathmore Aquatic Centre proudly boasts having been host to the 55+ Games in 2015.
“It’s so exciting to hit this milestone. Over these years we’ve worked together to provide recreation, fitness programs, and water safety in our community,” said Natasha Barron, who has served as manager of the facility for its entire lifespan. “I’ll be celebrating alongside past and present staff and patrons, whose vibrancy and commitment to aquatics makes the Strathmore Aquatic Centre so much more than a pool. We’re really a hub for foundational learning, career development, personal growth and inclusive fitness opportunities.”
First established in 2002, the Strathmore Aquatic Centre is advertised as a leading facility in aquatic safety, swimming education, and community wellness, with a focus on providing a wide range of programs and services for the local community.
Brazier added the facility serves as a destination of choice for locals, and serves to aid the town’s initiative in promoting community wellness, and to have a variety of recreational options available to residents.
“The overall impact to the swim community is … the ability to have convenient public lane swim times for our users, and the amount of swim lessons that are produced and run out of the facility as well,” he said.
During the free use event that took place, games, activities and a host of recreational options were made available to the public to enjoy, courtesy of the town for the occasion.