With another doctor set to leave his practice in Rosthern amidst a burgeoning need for family practitioners in our province, as well as other parts of the country, perhaps it is time to take a long close look at what the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC), in partnership with the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Medical Association, recommended to the Standing Committee on Health in 2022 to address the crisis in health human resources.
The CFPC first released its Patient’s Medical Home model in 2011 as a future vision of family medicine, with the objectives of supporting family physicians in providing the best care to their patients, improving practice conditions thereby improving recruitment and retention efforts, improving the efficiency of care, and improving relationships amongst physicians, their patients, and other health care providers. Another important objective of PMH was to better match the services provided to a community with what the community really needed. PMH is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ philosophy. “Practices aligned with the PMH principles have been shown to produce increased satisfaction in both patients and health care professionals, decrease use of emergency care, and better management of chronic conditions. (https://www.cfp.ca/content/64/9/701; Canadian Family Physician September 2018) In 2021, the CFPC called for support for a Primary Health Transition Fund to bring together health professionals as a team. Such a fund was available to provinces from 2001-2006 to facilitate improvements to primary health care and accelerate the development and implementation of new delivery models especially team-based training and team-based care. (https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-care-system/reports-publications/primary-health-care/evaluation-evidence.html)
The Canadian Health Care model is by and large a responsive model. An individual gets sick and then visits their family doctor who provides care or coordinates with other parts of the health care system to provide that care. However, an aging population, an increase in the rates of chronic disease, shortages of family physicians, and the continuing fallout from the pandemic has highlighted the weaknesses in this responsive model. Family physicians are finding themselves overwhelmed with medical complexity, increasing numbers of guidelines to follow, short appointment times for complex patients, decreased funding and resources, more managerial responsibilities, difficulty recruiting and finding locums to allow for holiday time, and negative opinions from the public and some decision-makers to name but a few of the discouraging challenges.
In 2016, following recommendations by the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel, the Government of Saskatchewan decided to develop Health Care Networks which were to connect patients to teams of primary healthcare professionals and community partners. However, a Health Network and a Patient’s Medical Home are not the same. Health Networks in the Saskatchewan Health Authority are a way of organizing services and resources within the Authority to enable the delivery of services close to where it is needed. For example, populations showing a greater incidence of certain chronic conditions such as COPD or diabetes could have more information clinics and program support in their or an adjacent community. A Patient’s Medical Home is more than that and it is more than just a team. It is appropriate infrastructure in clinics. It is continuity of care. It is appropriate funding and support and it is through these foundational supports that family physicians will be able to provide timely, accessible, comprehensive, patient-centred care.
Dr. Andries Muller, president of the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians, says there was a net loss of 65 family physicians in the province from 2019 to 2021. The effects of this loss can be seen in emergency rooms, the provincial head of emergency medicine, Dr. James Stempien has said. Usually, after patients leave the emergency department, follow-up is carried out by a family doctor, but many showing up at ERs don’t have that doctor, and ERs are not designed for follow-up or ongoing care. “Every patient deserves to have a primary physician who is looking after their care,” said Muller in an episode of CBC’s The Morning Edition. “We just don’t have enough doctors to do that.” He too, agrees that team-based care is the solution, noting that there are tasks that he does that could be done by someone else.
Dr. Jamil Sawaya in an interview with Brent Bambury on CBC Radio’s Day 6, shared that in Saskatchewan’s current fee-for-service model, family doctors are essentially paid based on how many patients they see. They are not paid for the administrative work that goes along with the patients they are seeing. So, if one patient needs a referral to a specialist, forms filled out for insurance, or the review of test results none of the time spent on those aspects of being a family doctor are paid for. Medical school does not teach doctors how to deal with all of the administrative aspects of running a practice, which include taking work home, remotely logging in to the charting system, and basically completing the paperwork required to care for their patients.
President of the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) Dr. Annette Epp is just concluding a four-city tour meeting with doctors to hear first-hand what is pressing on their minds. What she heard was basically the same from one meeting to the next. Under-resourced and overextended, increasing wait lists, retaining physicians, and retaining other health workers in communities are just some of the concerns Saskatchewan’s physicians face. The announcement on May 5th of an upcoming new compensation model for family doctors in the province is a first step. A move towards the type of family physician-led care teams promoted by the CFPC is something else the SMA is striving for. Health Minister Paul Merriman has said that is the way the government intends to go, but at this point, no funding has actually been designated for this new model of service delivery. Currently, the only program receiving funding is the incentives for doctors who choose to begin practicing in rural areas.
“We have this little skeleton of a plan,” said University of Saskatchewan medical student James Macaskill in an interview with Global News. “But there’s a lot of words in there that require immense work to be done to actually foster that.”
Saskatoon doctor Marlys Misfeldt, who is retiring this December, will be leaving more than 3500 patients without a family doctor because she cannot find anyone to take over their care. She blames the pay and the workload for driving medical students away from family practice. By specializing they can make more money and have less overhead, she said, so why wouldn’t they? Her summation, “You have to pay family practice better. You have to show them some respect.”
As the time for Dr. Melle’s departure from Rosthern draws closer, patients in Rosthern hope for good news and hope that he will be able to find someone to take over his patients. Without family physicians, there is no real primary care system. Family physicians know their patients. They know the circumstances of their patient’s health and can track the improvement or decline over the course of time. Our healthcare system is reeling, and the impact of the family doctor shortage is only going to increase over time as more doctors retire or move to different specialties and fewer graduates enter the field. The promise of change needs to be more than just words.