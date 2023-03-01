A pop-up museum is coming to Lincoln this summer. Parks, nursing homes and other community sites will host Lincoln Museum’s art, educational and painting programming.
The change comes with Jordan Village’s rebuild, which has closed Main Street until the end of September, and limits access to the museum.
Jessica Wilson, cultural development co-ordinator at the Town of Lincoln, said the museum is prepared for its impact on the number of visitors.
“We took our programming to seniors' homes across Lincoln and we had a very positive reception,” Wilson said. “We saw hundreds of seniors engaged in the museum programming.”
Introducing the museum to the public and engaging the community are some of the goals of the new programming format.
While renovations happen outside, the museum will replace the Fry House roof until the street reopens and do additional work at the School House.
Renovations at the children’s education space, funded through The Wise Guys Charity, Investing in Canada Plan and the Niagara Community Foundation, will also occur.
In other news, the museum welcomes back chair Terry Teather and vice-chair Pauline Creighton.
Programming out in the community begins at the end of June.
“I think it's going to be another exciting year for us,” Wilson said.