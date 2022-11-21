The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has engaged a third-party consultant, Dr. Barbara Perry, to investigate all reports of hate and/or bias motivated incidents and supporting those affected by it.
Dr. Perry is the Director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism and is recognized internationally for her groundbreaking work in this field.
A statement by the police said Dr. Perry’s study will include an analysis of HRPS’ policy mandates, reporting mechanisms, and annual reports, as well as interviews with Service personnel, and community members who are most likely to be subjected to or impacted by hate.
Dr. Perry has extended an invitation to members of the community – including those who live in Halton or who have had interactions with the HRPS in the context of hate and/or bias motivated incidents – to participate in a short, confidential survey.
The survey can be completed until December 2, 2022, at https://bit.ly/policinghatecrimehrps.The police encouraged those with questions or comments regarding the study to reach out to Dr. Perry directly via email at Barbara.Perry@ontariotechu.ca.