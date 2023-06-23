BRUCE COUNTY – The county has moved a step closer to implementing development charges, with an information workshop held for council on June 15, during the meeting of the corporate services committee.
Edward Henley, director of corporate services, introduced the presentation by consultants Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. on the current status of the development charges study.
The consultants presented information on development charges (DCs) at the April 20 meeting. The purpose of the June 15 presentation was discussion on some of the optional or discretionary items that can be included in or excluded from the DCs, providing direction for completing the background study for the public meeting and proposed charges. A stakeholder meeting will be held prior to the public meeting and has been scheduled for July 5.
As stated in Henley’s report, DCs are a fee charged by a municipality for the recovery of growth costs. Traditionally, growth has been paid for through property taxes. However, the current view is growth should pay for growth. DCs help build new infrastructure supporting growth, pay down existing debt for past growth works, and avoid having taxpayers paying for costs that serve growth. They do not pay for operating costs or infrastructure renewal.
DCs would be charged for new or expanded buildings, and buildings converted for different classifications, residential, commercial, institutional and industrial.
Should council approve development charges, it would be a first for Bruce County.
Henley’s report said the county “intends to pursue an equitable approach to implementing DCs.”
Exemptions are possible for certain classifications, including affordable housing.
DCs will be used to reduce future tax increases for new infrastructure related to new development. The county will take into consideration a number of factors including the business climate and housing demand, as well as DCs charged by other counties in the area.
A tentative date for consideration of the DC bylaw would be early fall. Prior to that, there’ll be opportunity for additional public input.
As stated in the Watson and Associates forecast, Bruce County’s population is growing, and with it, the need for various types of residential units as well as non-residential structures.
Figures discussed in the presentation include $44 million that could be recovered through DCs in the forecast period (14 years for roads and parks, and 10 years for long-term care facilities, childcare programs and ambulance services) – $34.5 million through residential and $9.4 million through non-residential.
At present, lower-tier municipalities in the county with DCs are Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, South Bruce Peninsula (outside south Wiarton) and Huron-Kinloss (Ripley settlement area – single and semi-detached dwellings).
Compared to other counties, the proposed DC for single and semi-detached dwellings would be $7,665, which is less than Grey County’s $9,183 and Wellington’s $8,308. For non-residential, the DC per square foot would be $2.94 – above Wellington’s $2.31 and Grey’s $0.84.
Among the questions asked following the presentation was one key one, from County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine.
“What is the effect of development charges?”
The answer was that DCs haven’t caused slow-downs in development, since they form such a small percentage of the price of a house.