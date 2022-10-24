The number of local cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent is on the rise.
According to this week’s report from Public Health, 76 new cases were confirmed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. This raises the seven-day average to 11 more high-risk cases a day, up from nine the previous week. The average daily number of new cases is reported through PCR testing, which is only available to those in high-risk health categories.
As a result, Chatham-Kent is nearing a milestone they’d like to avoid. There have now been 9,988 total cases and 87 lives lost to the virus in Chatham-Kent since the pandemic began.
According to Chatham-Kent Public Health officials, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the municipality is likely much higher due to the limited access to the Assessment Centre’s PCR testing.
Public Health reported Chatham-Kent’s positivity rate has crept up to 14.2 percent, the highest it’s been since mid-August.
Additionally, Public Health staff are keeping tabs on three outbreaks across the municipality, two at group homes and one with six linked cases at Wallaceburg Retirement Residence
Meanwhile, the provincial positivity rate sits at 15.7 percent. Ontario is reporting 109 new COVID-19 deaths over the last week, the single highest weekly death count since early May during the sixth pandemic wave.
The weekly death toll reported 67 deaths the week before. The province had not reported a death toll this high since May 6, when deaths numbered 112 for the week.