ERIN — Two separate proposals could see a combined 906 houses coming to Erin's western fringe.
On Thursday at 3 p.m. Erin council will hold the statutory public meetings on two separate proposals for 5525 Eighth Line, 5520 Eighth Line and 5552 Eighth Line where. The public will have an opportunity to voice any concerns.
On the east side of Eighth Line, a project calls for 288 residential dwelling units – 197 single detached homes 91 townhouses.
On the west side, two separate projects with a total of 618 residential dwelling units – a mix of single detached and condo townhomes.
The total size of all three developments will reach 77 hectares.
So far, for the east side, there have been no comments from the public regarding this development.
However, for the west side, an adjacent landowner submitted significant written comments, some of which were: a request of an eight-foot fence on the west property line at 5570 Eighth Line, an assurance that light pollution of streetlights be minimized, an inquiry on whether or not the bridge at the southern part of Eighth Line is going to be preserved, and a request of what the construction time frame will be, as stated in the report.
Both proposals require new zoning.
“The subject lands are currently zoned Future Development ‘FD’ and Village Environmental Protection (EP1) in Erin’s Zoning By-law 07-67, as amended,” stated in the report. “The applicant is requesting to rezone to an appropriate residential zone category with site specific performance standards to facilitate the proposal.
Both the north west and east side development plans have land set aside for parks, at a total of 2.621 hectares. The southwest side does not have specifically designated parkland. But it is to have a large piece of land set aside as the natural heritage system.
The proposals were filed with the town in June and July, respectively, by EC (Erin) GP Inc. (Empire) and 2779176 Ontario Inc. (Mattamy (Erin) Limited) and 2779181 Ontario Inc.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.