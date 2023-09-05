Owners of Anytime Fitness, South Prairie Design and Keller Developments celebrated the sod-turning of the new Anytime Fitness gym being built in Moosomin, on Aug. 28.
Construction is underway for the new building at 414 Main Street, between Park Avenue and Lake Avenue.
“This has been years in the making, it’s nice to finally see it come to fruition,” said Jolene de Vries, owner of Anytime Fitness in Yorkton, Esterhazy, and the soon to be built location in Moosomin.
“Hopefully the beginning of January is when we expect to open, if all goes well.”
The 6,120 square foot facility was designed by South Prairie Design of Moosomin, and will have Keller Developments of Brandon be the contractor for the building.
de Vries said they have been anxious to start construction since the planning stages of the project.
“Just two weeks ago when I was in Toronto for an award, we went with one of the equipment suppliers and got to see some new equipment that we have never seen before,” she said.
“They’re a different supplier than we’ve used in the past, but they’re really stepping up their game in Canada.”
What sparked de Vries and her husband’s interest for opening an Anytime Fitness in Moosomin was the gap in the community, she said.
“We heard you guys had that survey, and a fitness facility was up there as one of the needs,” said de Vries.
“It seems like Moosomin is super progressive and wanted us here, so we picked up and moved it here.
“Covid slowed us down a bit, but we’ll get it done.”
Since the announcement, de Vries said people have been contacting her about when the building will be open to the public.
“Lots of people are anxious, we’re getting tons of messages and phone calls from people,” she said.
“Lots of transients too who I think travel through here for work. Literally we receive over a dozen calls a week from people who are here.
“We’re working with the football team here too, and a lot of the kids are pumped to get into the gym. My daughter plays for the Moosomin Generals, so we’re here for football.”
de Vries said the most challenging part for developing the new gym facility was the financial aspects.
“In the last little bit, it was definitely the financing because gyms are considered a high-risk industry now, to some of the banks,” said de Vries.
“That has been the most challenging for sure, but we’ll get it going here.
“We’re excited to bring it, and to finally make it real. It’s been too long. We had the Facebook page up, we said it was coming and then the last couple of years weren’t easy.”
Over the last few years, de Vries has been working with the Town of Moosomin and local developers, such as South Prairie Design, on the new gym facility.
“We’ve mostly been working through Jay, and he’s been fantastic,” she said.
“He’s very cost conscious, has our best interests at heart. He’s been doing what he can to make this work.”
On the official sod-turning day, Jay Hamilton of South Prairie Design said he was happy to start construction for the project.
“This has been a long time in the making, we’re excited to finally get something going, especially before the weather turns,” said Hamilton.
“We’re going to start construction later this week, and hopefully we’ll be closing the shell in by Christmas.
“Then they (Anytime Fitness owners) will have a little work to do with the interior part.”
Mayor Larry Tomlinson said the new facility will be well-received by the community.
“I think it’s really important, I think it’s nice they are attracted to Moosomin. The new gym is really important, and we appreciate them for it,” said Tomlinson.
“Just talking to Jolene this morning, I think this is going to be very well received because there’s already people reaching out.”
Scott Bromley, General Manager of Keller Developments, said they will be using local subcontractors for the new Anytime Fitness in Moosomin.
“Work was scheduled to start last week, Thursday. We’re hoping to have the exterior shell completed in December,” said Bromley.
“We do have our own crews to take on this type of project, but we also use subcontractors. We are using local subcontractors and they will be making up about 80 per cent of the work force.”
Keller Construction stated they are still in the planning stages for the two new apartment buildings, which will include 24 rental units, mostly three-bedroom apartments.
“Currently the apartment buildings are still in the planning and structural design phases. More details to come as plans are finalized.”