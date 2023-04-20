The Blue Metropolis Literary Festival will be unveiling a number of Indigenous-themed literary events over the next 10 days with an eye on exposing a wider non-Native audience to Indigenous literature and creativity.
The annual Montreal literary festival will present several events in coming weeks with Indigenous ties, including an April 30 presentation of The Peacemaker Returns, a film by Mohawk multimedia artist Skawennati.
The film is a sci-fi retelling of the Haudenosaunee confederation story, in which five warring nations learned to live together in peace, unity and respect. Using the technique of machinima —making movies in virtual environments - the artist imagines how ancient Haudenosaunee tools of peacemaking can be applied to all humans today, and to other-worldly beings one day.
A question-and-answer period with Skawennati will follow the presentation, which is slated for April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Hotel 10, 10 Sherbrooke St W. in Montreal. Tickets are $10.
Just before that presentation, Cree and Metis poet, writer and storyteller Duncan Mercredi will receive the 2023 Blue Metropolis First Peoples Prize (English category) for his body of work, including Spirit of the Wolf: Raise Your Voice and The Duke of Windsor: Wolf Sings the Blue. The award ceremony will be followed by an onstage interview with the laureate and book signing. The event will also be held at Hotel 10 on April 30 starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are also $10.
On April 29, a pair of authors, Eli Baxter and Siân Melangell Dafydd, will present a panel on four specific topics — the future of literature, the future of linguistic diversity, the future of the planet, and the future of democracy. Baxter is an Anishinaabe knowledge keeper, elder, published author, winner of the Governor General Literary Award for his essay Aki-wayn-zih (McGill University Press), a fluent Ojibway language speaker, and Residential School survivor.
The panel will be held April 29 at 12:30 p.m. at Hotel 10, 10 Sherbrooke St. W. Tickets are free. For more information, please visit bluemetropolis.org.