At their meeting on April 5, Faraday Township council declined a Town of Bancroft request for $10,000 in funding for the North Hastings Community Centre or any capital expenditures at the NHCC due to feeling they were not being kept apprised of a plan or governance structure at the community centre since Bancroft took over its operations from the North Hastings Arena Commission in late 2022. Faraday clerk and treasurer Dawn Switzer comments on this development.
Switzer confirmed to The Bancroft Times that council had passed a resolution advising the Town of Bancroft that Faraday would not be responsible for any capital expenditures for the NHCC, including the $10,000 request that Bancroft had recently made to Faraday to help make repairs to the community centre’s roof.
At their April 5 meeting, council discussed a letter the municipality received from Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins on March 9, requesting $10,000 from Faraday to help cover capital expenditures at the community centre including making repairs to the roof. This letter was in response to Faraday deputy clerk and treasurer Lisa Hall’s March 8 letter to Jenkins inquiring on Faraday council’s behalf what benefit this funding would have for Faraday residents and would Jenkins agree to appear at Faraday’s April 5 meeting to answer council questions.
In his letter, which was included in the April 5 agenda package, Jenkins thanked Faraday council for the invitation to answer questions on the NHCC, which he emphasized would serve all North Hastings, but was out of the country and could not attend. However, he outlined in his letter answers to any potential queries they may have had, and was amenable to appearing before council later if any other queries still needed to be addressed. He said it was also his intention to invite council and staff to tour the facility to see the potential to expand the facility’s use to a larger segment of the population.
Jenkins then provided some background, saying that the North Hastings Arena Commission had served residents for over half a century and provided great value to all municipalities involved, including Faraday. He said that Faraday had been an integral member and leader of this organization and were responsible for advancing funds for major projects when others were not able to.
However, Jenkins said that in recent years, it became apparent that the commission model wasn’t sustainable and that evolving demographics had led to a steep decrease in youth participation, particularly in minor league hockey. An audited loss of over $100,000 was recorded in 2021 due to revenue loss and escalating operating costs, and the results for 2022 are not finalized, according to Jenkins.
“The Town of Bancroft made the decision that a new direction was required and took over responsibility of operating the facility on Nov. 1, 2022. Upon transfer of responsibility, the town discovered that there were not enough funds in the old commission account to cover outstanding obligations/cheques,” he said in his letter.
Jenkins said that a significant capital deficit also exists in addition to an ongoing budget shortfall. He referred to repairs to the roof that will cost around $50,000 that Bancroft will rectify this spring, and that the town also will include the NHCC in their Asset Management Plan to identify short- and long-term capital requirements.
Ultimately, Jenkins said it was Bancroft’s goal to have the NHCC be a facility that all municipalities in North Hastings could use, and they intend to meet with all the municipalities to develop a long-term operating model and vision for it. However, he says they need to gather more information so they could present a more cogent picture of the facility’s health, and that this data collection was still ongoing as they were only a few months into their operation of the NHCC and they still were waiting on the 2022 auditors report. Additionally, several other municipalities have or are exploring joint facilities and they wanted to get that information from them before going forward.
According to Jenkins, Bancroft is implementing immediate measures to increase the NHCC’s revenue, including allocating a significant portion of the profits from the Rockhound Gemboree (which the town is now the sole owner and operator of), and using revenues from the nearly completed fully accessible wellness/fitness centre and community meeting space on the mezzanine level. Bancroft got a grant for these renovations, but are using approximately $150,000 of their own funds.
Jenkins said that the request for $10,000, which was also made to the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, is an interim measure to address the budget shortfall for 2023, is not intended as a long-term commitment, and Bancroft’s contribution would be larger than that.
“That decision will come as we sit together to determine a viable operating model and create a vision for expanded opportunities for all our residents. This contribution will most certainly allow Faraday residents to access the facility as they currently do with no surcharge-regular participation fees for individual programs will apply for all users,” he said in his letter.
To close off his letter, Jenkins apologized again for not being able to attend the April council meeting and looked forward to having a dialogue with council and to giving them a tour of the new accessible facility at their convenience.
However, Faraday council decided at their April 5 meeting not to pursue any capital expenditures for the NHCC as they felt they were being excluded from an active role in the operations of the community centre and that any such funding held no benefit to Faraday residents.
Councillor John McConnell said that he had floated the idea of a discount for Faraday residents if the township contributed funding but that was not accepted. Council also spoke of other options available to Faraday residents other than the NHCC, like Bancroft Fitness at the Legion building.
Councillor Murray Bowers said he didn’t see $10,000 worth of benefit to the ratepayers in Faraday and he felt that Faraday should not contribute funding to the NHCC.
Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson was disinclined to put forth any funding from Faraday, as she felt that Faraday was not actively involved in the operations of the NHCC since the NHAC was dissolved and Bancroft took over late last year. She also felt that the government funding that Bancroft had gotten should have been used for the roof repairs first and then gone towards the other improvements made, like the new elevator and the new wellness/fitness centre.
“We have no plan, we have no governance structure [to replace the NHAC], yet they want us to give them $10,000 to replace the roof that should have been covered under the government funding they got. So, I have a real problem with their request,” she says.
Councillor Bill Green concurred, saying that Bancroft has kept everything “in their own house” and Faraday has gotten very little information.
“We haven’t got much to go on. They were supposed to get back to us in January [2023], but nothing is forthcoming. It all seems to be done in house and we’re kept in the dark, until they need money,” he says.
Council was in complete agreement about this and voted to decline Bancroft’s request for any funding for capital expenditures at the NHCC until they get more information about a plan and governance structure for the community centre going forward.
Switzer told The Bancroft Times on April 6 that she will be sending a copy of council’s resolution not to contribute to NHCC’s capital expenditures to Andra [Kauffeldt] and Mayor Jenkins.
“At this time, there have been no further discussions.”