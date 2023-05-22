The Woodstock Trans Canada Trail Association will celebrate all it offers and what it plans to offer in the future with a special celebration on National Trail Day, Saturday, June 3.
Association president Jennifer Campbell said the day's events would focus on children's and family events, the unveiling of signs and partnerships, music and history.
Campbell noted the Woodstock Trans Canada Trail, which runs along the shore of the St. John River, is part of a 28,000 cross-Canada walking trail system passing through 1,500 communities. She said the trail allows everyone "to enjoy nature and recreation while creating community."
Campbell described the Woodstock Canada Trail Trail Association as comprised of volunteers committed to protecting, maintaining and improving the Trans Canada Trail in Woodstock.
"To celebrate the beauty of the trail and the opportunity to enjoy the peaceful enjoyment of the Trans Canada Trail, we are holding a family event near the Farm Market in downtown Woodstock," Campbell explained.
The day's events begin from 10 to 11 a.m. with a family fun run.
Campbell said the first 30 participants would receive a free Columbia t-shirt.
The celebration will host a children's scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to noon, with prizes for all participants.
Between noon and 1 p.m., the association will unveil the Trail Head sign in partnership with the Meduxnekeag River Association Nature Preserve and the town.
Campbell explained the sign highlights all the community's non-motorized greenway trails.
The association will also introduce the Walking Trail Tour brochure sponsored by Thompson Insurance and the L.P. Fisher Public Library and Thompson Centre.
Local photographer Tammey McLean will offer a historical guided tour of the trail.
John Harold, known as Alpine John, will provide musical entertainment, while those attending can take advantage of a free hot dog barbecue.
Campbell championed the Woodstock Trans Canada Trail Association's formation last October, gaining Woodstock council's support and numerous supporters and volunteers.
"The Trans Canada Trail through the town of Woodstock is a hidden gem," she told council during a presentation at a council session on Oct. 11, 2022.
In the months since that meeting Campbell, supporters and volunteers formed the association, garnered grant money to begin enhancing and promoting the trail system, and developed partnerships and sponsors to support the association's efforts.
Campbell noted the historical, cultural and environmental significance of Woodstock's portion of the Trans Canada Trail, which runs along the St. John (Wolastoq) River. The June 3 Trail Day events will showcase what it offers and highlight how to enhance what the trail can become.