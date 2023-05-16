A Grand Manan woman says her mother has a long road to recovery after suffering a stroke over the weekend and waiting for hours to be evacuated off the island.
Tatum Worthen says her 60-year-old mother, Lorraine Worthen, could have accessed vital medication sooner if the island’s on-site air ambulance service was reinstated.
Lorraine Worthen had been babysitting her two grandchildren on Sunday morning when she suddenly experienced a “sharp pain” shooting through her head around 11:30 a.m., her daughter says.
An hour later, Worthen, a licensed practical nurse, said her mother was experiencing a “severe” facial droop and weakness in her right side, both indicators of a stroke. Worthen drove her mother to the nearby local hospital as “time is of the essence” with a stroke.
At the hospital, Worthen says they were told a helicopter from Nova Scotia had to come pick her mother up, and wouldn’t be able to land on the island until 2:30, three hours after her stroke symptoms started.
Last December, Transport Canada enforced new rules that limited air ambulance services to the remote island. At the time, provincial Health Minister Bruce Fitch said the new rules are “quite difficult” to follow in remote areas like Grand Manan.
Without an on-island charter service for emergency situations, the community of about 2,500 is left to rely on services from mainland New Brunswick.
Christianna Williston, a spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick, said the average response time for critical care ambulance transfers, from the time the request is made to arrival on the mainland, is three hours.
Grand Manan has "the fastest response time for any other location in the province that qualifies for critical care air ambulance transfers," she said.
In Worthen's case, the request came in at 12:53 p.m. and the LifeFlight critical care team was dispatched immediately, she said.
"Our typical air ambulance response time, from the time a request is received to our arrival at Grand Manan, is one hour and 40 minutes," she said via email, and in this case, EHS LifeFlight arrived at the island an hour and 41 minutes after the request was received, "very much in line with a typical response."
Lorraine Worthen arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital at 3:30 p.m. and was transported to the emergency department moments later, two hours and 39 minutes after the ambulance request was placed, Williston said.
Worthen says doctors at the Saint John Regional Hospital confirmed her mother had a stroke, but had missed the window of time to receive a drug which would dissolve the blood clot in her brain.
Had the island still had its own dedicated air ambulance, “I am 100 per cent sure she would have received that clot buster,” Worthen says.
Bonnie Morse, the island's mayor, said conversations are ongoing with the Department of Health, and she has continued to advocate for an island-based air ambulance.
Health department spokesperson Sean Hatchard said discussions for Grand Manan's air medevac needs are ongoing.
Andrea Anderson-Mason, MLA for Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West, said progress has been made in reinstating the island-based air ambulance, and said further details would soon be released.
Now, Lorraine Worthen has a “long, long road to recovery,” Worthen says, adding “I do have a lot of faith in her.”
Once her mother is back on her feet, Worthen says she will be planning a public protest to “make noise” over the community’s lack of an on-island medical evacuation service.
“It could be [Premier Blaine] Higgs’s mother or wife, coming to Grand Manan on vacation and having a heart attack, stroke, a car crash,” she said. “Would they be comfortable knowing there’s not a quick, efficient way to get someone off here, that could save a life?”