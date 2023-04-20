CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Heidi Wood is preparing for a fight.
She recently purchased traps and placed them around her property and has been preparing for the invasion for months.
Her determination is strong. Her opponents – foreign invaders that have been wreaking havoc across the province for the past two summers: Japanese beetles.
Although the invaders are well dug in, Wood said she is confident she will combat them this year.
“The best rule of thumb is to scout,” said Wood. “Know what you’re looking for first and don’t get it mixed up with something else.”
Wood has been working as a horticulturist with the Town of Stratford for the past several summers, and one of her main tasks is combatting the invasive Japanese beetle.
“If you kill one, you kill 50,” said Wood.
The first beetles were found in 2009 on a campground between Charlottetown and Cornwall. They are now found in Charlottetown, Stratford, Cornwall, Rocky Point and many other areas.
The beetles have been labelled as one of the fastest spreading and devastating invasive species in P.E.I. by the Invasive Species Council, and a paper published out of the University of Kentucky Entomology department is quoted as calling them, “probably the most devastating pest of urban landscape plants in the eastern United States.”
In P.E.I., they are most attracted to rose bushes but also consume up to 300 other types of shrubs and plants including raspberries, blueberries and various types of vegetables.
“They tend to stay away from waxy plants. The flavour is just not as tasty,” said Wood.
The beetles have four life stages and typically begin as small white C-shaped larvae in mid-May to late June.
These can be found under the first layer of topsoil. Cutting a square of sod and pulling it back is a good way to identify if there are Japanese beetle larvae on the property.
“If you see any more than five or six in that one patch, they know there is going to be a problem there,” said Wood. “They are easy to detect even at that stage.”
If the problem is dealt with early, the beetles can be controlled. Wait too long, however, and the Invasive Species Council may have to be invited to the property to deal with the problem.
That said, there are several effective methods how to combat an infestation without having to resort to pesticide use, said Wood.
A few tips from horticulturist Heidi Wood:
Despite these methods, the most effective means of dealing with Japanese beetles is still to pick them out by hand, said Wood.
Taking a bowl of soapy water, holding it under a leaf with the bugs and giving it a knock is still considered the best method of disposal. She recommends going out first thing in the morning or in the evenings, as that is when they are the slowest.
“They’re very lazy in the morning,” Wood said.
Although an infestation of Japanese beetles can seem daunting, the important thing is to stay on top of managing the spread and not lose hope.
“As long as it is not totally damaging your plant. They will die off,” said Wood. “If you can get ahead of it, then it won’t be a problem."
SaltWire attempted multiple times to contact the P.E.I. Invasive Species Council for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.