Ontario Drive Best Inc. had their free one-hour seminar for drivers of all ages in Bancroft on March 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bancroft Curling Club. While only three people came by to participate in the seminar, Ontario Drive Best owners John Brundl and Connie Kot considered the event a moderate success for their first seminar here in Bancroft.
Brundl and Kot, both retired drive test examiners, started up Ontario Drive Best Inc. to help out drivers in Bancroft and the surrounding area of all ages to improve their driving and attain their G class and motorcycle licences. On March 21, Brundl told Bancroft This Week that they recently had their first local young driver client.
“We are excited that he passed his G2 road test, so we are off to a great start and are already seeing positive results,” he says.
The free seminar at the Bancroft Curling Club on March 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. was for all ages, but geared towards seniors. It included words of wisdom on all facets of driving from Brundl and Kot, a driving test simulator for the three attendees, all of whom were seniors, to get a feel for what it would be like to take a test with a driving instructor beside them. While the volunteer is taking their test on the simulator, the other attendees can watch their progress in real time. There was also a talk on driver safety, enforcement, and the rules of the road under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act from Bancroft OPP Constable Joel Devenish.
Kot says their aim at Drive Best Ontario is to reduce and even negate the anxiety that people feel when they’re taking a road test with a driving examiner sitting beside them taking notes. Once people complete a seminar with Brundl and Kot, they should feel more at ease taking that road test, whether it is for their G class licence or their M class licence.
“When seniors come in, they say they don’t know what to expect, what to do, as they haven’t taken a road test since 1960, and things have changed since then. Even people that are 40 years old are procrastinating [taking the driving test]. They’re coming from Toronto and they’re now in a remote area because they moved up here during COVID-19. They don’t have licences and now they’re up here and they’re like ‘I need a drivers’ licence. There’s no transit, there’s nothing.’ So now they don’t know what to do. They’re just baffled when it comes to the test. And that anxiety kicks in and they start messing up,” she says.
To counteract this, Brundl and Kot coach and prepare their clients to take on the road test to get or renew their licence so they don’t have to take it more than once, or as few times as possible.
Anyone wanting to get a consultation with Ontario Drive Best Inc. or find out about their services in general, can do so by contacting Brundl and Kot at 613-553-2378. The price for a basic 30-minute consultation is $60, while a 40-minute mock G class test consultation will cost $80. Three-hour group sessions are available for $80 and a mock M2 class test is also $80.
Brundl thought the seminar went alright, but being their first event, they could polish it up a bit more.
“It would be nice if we had a bigger attendance next time. I know during school hours we wouldn’t get the younger people, but it was more for seniors to sharpen up their driving skills,” he says. “Really, we just wanted to emphasize the mirror checks and all the observations you should be doing when you’re on the road.”