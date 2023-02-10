The health unit for Oxford and Elgin counties has launched a study to determine if the region needs a supervised drug-use site, as its top doctor says the number of drug-overdose deaths nears one a week.
“Similar to many other jurisdictions across North America and Ontario, we’re experiencing an opioid overdose crisis here,” said Ninh Tran, Southwestern Public Health's medical officer of health.
“Our numbers have consistently been going up since at least 2019.”
There were 43 opioid-related deaths in the region between 2017 and 2019, according to the health unit that takes in Woodstock and St. Thomas.
It took only half of that time — between April 2020 and March 2021 — to hit that same death toll, representing 20.5 deaths for every 100,000 people. That’s higher than the province’s opioid-related death rate of 18.7 per 100,000 people.
“‘We’re getting close to a death a week,” Train said. “And it could be anyone we know ... We’re talking about (deaths) that could be prevented. People with all sorts of addictions and who are also generally younger.”
The health unit said the feasibility study will look at the need, support and service models available for consumption and treatment services. One of those interventions is a supervised drug-use site — something the region does not have.
“It’s something we don’t currently offer,” Tran said.
That’s where the study comes in, he said. It’s “a deep, comprehensive exploration of this issue, to see whether there’s a perceived need.”
That will include questions such as: “Those who have addictions, are they interested in using or accessing this type of service?” and “Is there support for this?”
Southwestern Public Health has established an advisory committee to work with regional partners from all sectors, including its board of health, social agencies, business associations, emergency services, health-care services, Indigenous organizations, municipalities, local politicians and people with lived experience of substance use.
Andy Kroeker is part of the Elgin Community Drug and Alcohol Strategy group that helps identify recommendations to address alcohol and drug use in the region.
Consumption and treatment services “is certainly one of those areas that we feel is needed in the area,” said Kroeker, who is the executive director of the West Elgin Community Health Centre.
“I think it’s really good that they’re looking at this," he said.
There’s no doubt something needs to be done, said Jerry Acchione, mayor of Woodstock, an Oxford County city of nearly 50,000 people.
“We’re the largest municipality, so of course, we are going to see more of a drug issue in any large urban centre. Unfortunately, Woodstock is no different,” he said.
Acchione said he is interested in learning more about how the supervised consumption site would work.
“I haven’t got all the facts yet, but I’m quite interested in learning more to see if this is one way we can help save those (struggling with addiction) and get them the help they need.”
Southwestern Public Health’s study launched in January and is expected to be finished by March, with a final report prepared later this year.
The health authority will release a survey later this month to gather public input.
“We want to hear from as many community members as we can to get a rich perspective that represents what our community is thinking,” Tran said.