Kirk Reed lives in the area, and his father, Max, was from Nokomis. Reed applied and interviewed for a position at the long-shuttered Co-op Gas and Agro centre at the end of October. He said the interview was a few hours long, but following the interview was told they were going in a different direction.
Reed said he inquired at the Raymore Gas station about the hold-up with getting the doors open and was told that no one wanted to work in Nokomis. “I said, that’s a bunch of malarky because I know people have applied.”
Reed said he would still be willing to work at the gas station though it would depend on the pay. Reed’s father, Max, was from Nokomis and Reed lives near the community. When I ask him about his work history, he lists off his work history and laughs, “I’ve never pumped gas professionally.”
A manager has been hired; however, the doors remain closed.
Reed says he likes to keep busy, “I’ve just turned 63, but I’m in good health…I told (the GM), I want something active.”
Nokomis Mayor and Council are tired of waiting. On December 19th, they issued a letter asking for the resignation of the General Manager Ward Bruner and called on the community to contact their Co-op board members and contact the GM to demand he take action.
The letter says the lengthy closure is affecting; grocery store sales and orders, other businesses in town, and the community’s safety and security.
We’ve contacted Co-op Board President Netty Pearce several times, asking for information on how many applicants they’ve received, the number of interviews, and job offers made.
“I really put this all at (the GM’s) feet. The board is doing what it can and it has...” said Mayor David Mark. He wants there to be some creative options looked at to just get the doors open.
We’ve contacted GM Ward Bruner several times for an update, but he has yet to respond.a