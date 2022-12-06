Christmas has come early for Vivian Song, a West Vancouver student who has been selected as the winner of this year’s Lions Gate Hospital Foundation’s Design a Christmas Card Competition.
Song, a thirteen-year-old Ecole Sentinel Secondary student, will see her designs showcased in local Save-On-Foods, with cards also available to purchase at the foundation’s office.
After noticing the contest posted to her school’s virtual noticeboard, Song felt compelled to enter so she could aid the foundation’s charity efforts.
With a focus on a traditional Christmas display, the Yuletide card features four flying reindeer pulling a gift-packed sleigh across the night sky, and the snow-capped trees below.
“I’m inspired by the story of reindeers delivering gifts and love for Christmas,” said Song, whose card was chosen from dozens of entries from young creatives across the North Shore.
She said how, by helping to raise funds for LGH, she likes to consider herself as one of the merry-making reindeer.
All proceeds from the sale of the cards will be put towards the foundation’s Technology Transformation Campaign, designed to improve patient care across the hospital.
Louise Campbell, foundation vice-president, said much of the narrowing-down process comes down to finding a card that is “colourful, seasonal and hopefully represents some elements of the North Shore.”
She said the initiative, now in its seventh year, is a “great way” to engage students within the local community, and for young artists to have their talents acknowledged.
Not only will Song’s design be featured on the charity’s Christmas card this year, she will also take home a $100 Park Royal gift card.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
