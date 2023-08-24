A contractor has been hired to repair a crack in the slab of the Nakusp community ice rink.
Council approved awarding a $22,000 contract to Reward Construction to repair the split in the slab before hockey starts in the facility this fall.
The decision was made at a special council meeting held August 10.
“The crack will require repairs by the end of August in order to have the ice installed in time for the 2023/2024 season,” a staff report noted. “In its current state, the crack is a safety issue due to the likelihood that it will cause cracking in the ice above if it is not repaired.”
The crack was noticed several years ago, but the repair work is needed now after an earlier patch job failed during the last ice season. Staff said the current repair job – starting just weeks before the opening of the hockey season in September – wouldn’t solve the problem, but would “buy some time” while investigating the underlying problem and finding a more permanent solution.
“This is not ideal by any means to be addressing this a short time before the arena is opening,” said acting CAO Linda Tynan. “Certainly the geotechnical [study] will have to be part of it when it comes to looking at the overall bigger picture.”
Staff said there’s no indication the crack has affected the refrigeration system under the slab.
“We performed a hydrostatic pressure test, and found the piping is in good order so far,” said Public Works Foreman Terry Flammond. “So there’s no concern about the chiller pipes being affected by the crack at this time.”
Reward Construction comes with high recommendations from the Village’s RDCK colleagues; the company worked on the replacement of the Castlegar arena slab.
Reward will remove any loose material from the crack, clean the surfaces, and use a semi-rigid epoxy to fill the crack and repair the surface.
If all goes smoothly, they could begin work by August 18, staff said.
Staff noted the repair work will only likely last a year or two — five, if they get really lucky. But it will allow ice to be installed this fall, while a geotechnical investigation on the cause of the crack and a study on replacing the entire slab is underway.
Such a project won’t be cheap. Tynan estimated it could cost up to $1.6 million for a complete replacement of the slab. While they have money to cover the emergency repair in their reserves, the Village will have to be creative in finding funding sources to cover the much larger replacement cost.
The concrete slab surface of the ice rink was installed in 1979, and was done by local volunteers donating their time, labour and supplies, noted Mayor Tom Zeleznik.
“It’s been 44 years, so I doubt there’s any warranty there,” he noted wryly.