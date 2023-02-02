The Sports Institute program at Alexandra Middle School is for all students from Grade 7 through 9. Its intention is to build better athletes and provide students with a foundation to pursue a specific sport or activity.
“All students can be athletes,” said vice principal Ray Neary. “It’s not a specialized program for students who already think they are athletes.”
The program takes a holistic approach to sport and athleticism. Learning how to move well and safely, strengthening up their young bodies to apply that to whatever they are interested in.
“It helps our students realize their best selves,” said Neary. “That confidence goes way outside this program. They are getting physically stronger, but also mentally stronger. They are learning how to persevere through things, take feedback from coaches, teachers and peers. They are learning how to give that feedback and how to communicate. Those things will percolate into all other aspects of their life.”
Sports Institute is an option that takes up a double block and runs the full school year. Physical education is a core option, and those classes take place on different days to the Sports Institute, allowing students signed up to have a physical activity each day. Students learn the value of the program through participation, and the physical and mental growth they experience is rewarding for all involved.
While phys-ed is focused on sports, games and activities, the Sports Institute is about fitness and functional movement, which is then applied outward. While there isn’t much of a theoretical component, conversations leaning in that directing are taking place.
“Knowing the class, we can decide how far we go with those pieces or how much we keep it to movement,” explained Neary.
A unique component of the program is it accesses community spaces, such as gyms and fitness centres. The advantage of having a double block option is the class has time to travel and get through the movement. Rushing too much physical activity into a short time frame doesn’t allow middle school students to be able to process and retain what they’ve learned.
“At every place in our building, we look to instill our core values, which are respect, courage and integrity,” stated Neary. “Lots of times with students in this program, they can be leaders in sport or leaders in the school. The more we can instill our core values here, it percolates through our school in other ways, too. It’s a big connection piece for us.”