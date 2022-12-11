The Halton Regional Police Service have arrested three suspects and are looking for another in a stabbing incident that occurred at an Oakville high school.
The incident at Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville on December 7 left three victims injured with two suffering from stab wounds.
A 15-year-old male from Oakville was located at the school and placed under arrest. He has been charged with assault. He was released on an Undertaking.
A 17-year-old male from Oakville was arrested shortly after the incident in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line in Oakville. He was put through Youth Diversion for the charge of Assault.
A 15-year-old male from Oakville was located at approximately 12:30 am on December 8, 2022 in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line in Oakville. He was arrested and charged with assault and other offenses. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
A 19-year-old male from Oakville has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the offenses of assault with a weapon and others.
Police have urged anyone having information regarding this investigation to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.