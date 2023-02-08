The sponsored free library card initiative has been running for more than a year at the Medicine Hat Public Library. Free library cards have removed a barrier to using the library’s services.
“It doesn’t seem like a big deal, $5,” said chief librarian Ken Feser. “But it makes a difference and makes it that much easier for people to sign up. When we first brought it in, we had a huge jump in people renewing their cards.”
Member numbers remain higher than they would be as the initiative continues. While MHPL doesn’t have huge numbers compared to other communities, it’s helped immensely having the library card fee barrier removed. Across Canada, Alberta is one of the only provinces to allow library fees. In most other provinces and territories, it is prohibited.
In Alberta, where there is a tradition of user pay, Calgary and Edmonton, along with some smaller communities, have gotten rid of library fees completely.
“For us, it’s politically difficult to get rid of card fees,” stated Feser. “If you turn your nose up at a funding source people legitimately ask if you needed the money. It creates an impression we don’t need the money, which we do. Having the sponsored cards allows us to get rid of the barrier but still keep the funding and not create the appearance that we don’t need it.”
Currently, Elizabeth McNally Real Estate Collective is sponsoring the free library cards. McNally’s company was the one who kick-started the initiative and this is the second time the company has sponsored them.
“We had the idea and she was the one who came along and helped us make it a reality. It set the bar for other agencies and it’s been a huge success. We’ve never had a time since we started this when we didn’t have the next donor lined up,” said Feser.
McNally has made large donations but, Feser explained, one can pay it forward, such as when in the drive-thru at Tim Horton’s. There is no minimum, but corporate sponsorship starts at $1,000 and businesses usually come in at that level.
The library is important to McNally, she grew up using it and now takes her children there.
“They had some funding changes, we approached them because we wanted to work with them. This was one of the options and we thought that was really great, so we jumped on board,” explained McNally.
It’s exciting to see businesses stepping in since the program started, she says.
“I love being a part of it, I love the library,” continued McNally. “It’s so cool, it’s always a shame to lose funding but then it’s really lovely the community can come forward to help. I get the sweetest little notes from people sometimes, I love it. I’ll get a text saying thanks. I don’t need any accolades, but it makes me feel good.”
MHPL is grateful that sponsorship has continued and right now they have another donor lined up.
Feser said, “The wolf is never completely away from the door, the library has a couple months covered this year.”
Anyone is welcome to contact the library and sponsor free library cards. Those who donate $1,000 or more get a dedicated blog post and are included in the newsletter. Additionally, the library has stickers made with their name on it so each person who receives a card will know who sponsored it. While the blog post and newsletter have been absent for a couple of months, MHPL says both will be starting up again this month.
The library is always open to discussing any barriers members have when using its services. If fines have built up or material has been misplaced, come in and talk to the staff to work something out. Remember each Thursday is Food for Fines, bring in something for the food bank and the library will wipe the fines off your account.
If you are interested in sponsoring library cards, contact head of marketing services Marina Boese at marinab@shortgrass.ca or call 403-502-8536.