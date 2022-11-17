A business in Brandon and another in Wawanesa have received more than $124,150 combined in grant money from the Province of Manitoba through its Innovation Growth Program.
Bushel Plus, a Brandon-based company that creates combine calibration systems, has received $96,500 to commercialize an after-market device for agricultural combines that aims to improve operations efficiency and allow farmers to make immediate adjustments to decrease their harvest losses.
OmniLyte Enviro Inc., based in Wawanesa, located 53 kilometres southeast of Brandon, got a $27,650 injection to obtain certifications and conduct market testing for its new sanitizer and disinfectant.
It’s a brand-new hypochlorous acid-based, biodegradable product that is continuing to be developed, made using a proprietary manufacturing process, one that other businesses are not allowed to use due to copyrights and patents, said Emily Morissette, OmniLyte’s office manager.
“We’ve been working on it for the last three years,” Morissette told the Sun. The money the province has awarded the business will be used for testing and operation trials, intellectual property registration and obtaining new hires, she added.
Overall, the province announced more than $900,000 through the program on Wednesday to help Manitoba-based businesses develop and commercialize innovative products and processes, said Cliff Cullen, economic development, investment and trade minister, in a press release.
“By mitigating some of the risks associated with developing innovative products, this program helps accelerate the economic growth of Manitoba businesses and improves their competitiveness in the global market,” Cullen said.
The growth program launched in June 2019 to augment the Manitoba government’s suite of business incentives. The program provides up to $100,000 in non-repayable grants on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis for eligible projects that develop and commercialize innovative products or processes.
Bushel Plus didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.