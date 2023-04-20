Services at the Indigenous Services Canada Kahnawake branch might well be affected by the federal government strike that began early Wednesday morning and could have an effect on federal services in the community in coming weeks and for the foreseeable future.
More than 155,000 federal public servants are now on strike after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal before a Tuesday-night deadline.
The announcement came after two unions charged with a large part of the government workforce entered a legal strike position last week.
National PSAC president Chris Aylward told gathered media at a press conference late Tuesday the strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. yesterday.
"We are still a ways apart, but we're staying at the table because we're still hopeful and our goal is still to get to a tentative agreement," Aylward told CBC.
Calls to the Kahnawake office of Indigenous Services Canada went unanswered yesterday morning, while e-mail media inquiries to ISC are greeted with a message saying ‘due to the labour disruption, there will be delays for us to respond to media enquiries and we will not be able to meet our usual service standards. We will endeavor to respond to media enquiries related to critical services first. Other enquiries may incur additional delay.’
ISC had previously indicated certain services may be affected, noting that it would update its website for delays and changes to each of its services, ranging from getting, replacing or renewing status cards to funding programs, while Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada also previously indicated it will maintain all essential services, including the Indian Residential Schools crisis centre, support for hunting, harvesting and community-led food programs, accessing retail subsidy, treaty and negotiations, though there may be delays.
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Michael Delisle, who sits on the external government relations committee, said council had not yet been advised if Kahnawake’s ISC office would have service disruptions.
“I would imagine they would have advised council if there was going to be a service interruption. Normally, if there’s something big, they will communicate with us. We haven’t been advised officially if it will be closing,” Delisle said.