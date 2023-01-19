A repeat offender has once again been caught by Grande Prairie RCMP.
The RCMP say on Jan. 11, while on patrol, the Western Albert District Crime Reduction Unit located a Dodge Nitro at a motel in Grande Prairie that had been stolen from Fort St. John, B.C.
The same vehicle is believed to have been used during break-and-enters including the theft of an ATM in the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek areas the night before.
Corbyn John Hubley, 28, of no fixed address has been charged with multiple offences, including the possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x4), possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x4), possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and fraudulent concealment.
Mounties searched the vehicle at the Grande Prairie motel and found items they believed to be stolen, along with a receipt indicating the room the suspect was in.
A search warrant was obtained and resulted in the seizure of over $40,000 in cash, a large quantity of drugs, $102 USD, and 30 assorted gift cards.
“Officers attended the motel room and arrested the suspect, who was found to be wearing the same clothes as during the break-ins,” said the RCMP.
Hubley was remanded and is expected in court on Jan. 16.
“The arrest of this repeat offender is thanks to our ongoing effort to work in collaboration with our BC RCMP partners,” says Superintendent Blake Ward, assistant district officer Western Alberta District.
“An intelligence-led approach gives patrolling officers the tools to effectively identify and interdict these prolific offenders reducing property crimes in our community.”
Hubley was most recently located in a stolen vehicle in Hinton on Dec. 17 and was charged with possession of stolen property.
He was also charged with theft over $5,000 along and breaking and entering into a commercial business in Grande Prairie on Dec. 10.