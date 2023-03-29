Author Diane Martin was in awe of all the people who showed up at the NOTL Community Centre to support the launch of her book last Wednesday night.
“I’ve had, I’d say, close to 80 people said they were going to come tonight, so if they do that will be really overwhelming,” Martin told The Lake Report.
Thirty minutes into the book launch, the room was packed with dozens of supporters, many holding their own copies of Martin’s book.
“This community is amazing,” she said.
Her book, “When Time Stands Still,” is the first in a three-volume children’s mystery adventure series called the Medallion Mysteries.
The characters are based on her four children, Megan, Nicholas, Brooke and Tanner.
She wrote the first book 16 years ago while she was pregnant with one of her sons.
“I sent it out to a bunch of publishing houses, all rejected,” she said.
“So I just put it away,” she added.
It wasn’t until the first lockdown in 2020 that her daughter Brooke suggested she should get back into writing — and eventually, she did.
When she decided to publish it, she took the self-publishing route.
She had lots of help, especially from another NOTL author, Kathryn Recourt.
She saw her featured in a story in The Lake Report, “so I reached out to her and talked to her and she helped me through the process of doing the self-publishing,” Martin said.
Recourt said it’s hard to produce your own book, but noted it’s “even harder to get a publisher.”
With three self-published tomes under her belt, she was more than happy to help Martin on her journey.
Recourt called Martin’s book a “good read” with great “twists and turns.”
“I gave it to my grandson. He’s nearly 10. He loved it,” Recourt said.
Martin’s next instalment of the Medallion Mysteries comes out in November, with the third one by 2024.
The book can be bought on Amazon and Chapters online, or purchased at One Earth Boutique in Old Town.