NORTH PERTH – A new all-way stop will be coming to a highly- used intersection in Listowel.
At its July 24 meeting, North Perth council discussed the proposed all-way stop warrant for Elizabeth Street West and Argyle Avenue North.
“The process for establishing four-way stops at an intersection requires an assessment of traffic and pedestrian volumes, accident history and visibility issues. If specific warrants are met in these areas a four-way stop is recommended,” explained the report from the muncipality’s Manager of Operations, Lydon Kowch.
The intersection of Argyle and Elizabeth was reviewed under the regulation and was being recommended for transition to a four-way stop.
“There was a recent accident in the spring at that intersection that brought about more study. There have been historic accidents at that location in the past three years as we studied through it,” said Kowch at the meeting.
A previous accident in May this year triggered this additional review of the intersection. Stop bars had been added in 2021 and enlarged stop signs were added at the current two-way stop after the accident in 2023.
“Under the regulation all-way stop warrants are permissible under certain conditions or a combination of conditions,” explained the report. These include total vehicle volume exceeding 200 per hour for the highest measured four hours, total combined vehicle and pedestrian volumes. Further, a volume split does not exceed the 70/30 split where the minor street must not be less than 30 per cent of total traffic over a four-hour count period, as well as there cannot be over three collisions per year over a 36-month period. Additional considerations in the warrant include a review of intersection visibility.”
“A count of the intersection has been conducted and was reviewed by the municipal traffic engineer. Findings showed that volumes did meet the warrants for volume,” stated Kowch.
Given these findings, staff recommended installing the four-way stop for council’s consideration.
Locates and the ordering of materials had already been initiated, prior to council’s decision, to expedite the process.
Further, a tree on the northeast corner of the intersection will also be removed to increase visibility for motorists travelling through the intersection.
“We also found in one of the recommendations that one of the trees does obscure a vision, and that the tree needs to be removed,” explained Kowch.
The “minor cost” of installation of signs and the removal of the tree are accommodated in the municipality’s operational budget.
Council passed the recommendations to change the Argyle and Elizabeth intersection to a four-way stop and remove the tree.