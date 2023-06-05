The 2023 Milton Community Fund Program is now open for applications. Not-for-profit organizations in the Town are invited to submit their proposals for initiatives that contribute to the community's quality of life or enhance Milton's image.
"The Community Fund provides much-needed funding to local community groups and not-for-profit organizations that bring people together and enhance the quality of life for Miltonians," said Gord Krantz, Mayor of Milton. "The Town of Milton is committed to supporting initiatives that connect the community, build sustainable partnerships, and make Milton a place of possibility."
The program specifically seeks to support organizations providing artistic, cultural, or recreational programs and services that benefit the community. In an exciting development, Milton Council has increased the available funds to $425,000 this year, marking a significant funding increase of $175,000 compared to last year.
Interested organizations can submit their applications until September 11, 2023, for activities and initiatives scheduled for 2024. Applicants can expect to receive a decision by January 2024.
The Milton Community Fund was established by Milton Council in 2001 to allocate a portion of the funds received from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Woodbine - Mohawk Park). Over the years, the fund has distributed more than $7.3 million to various not-for-profit community organizations. In 2022, Milton Council approved allocating $207,847 in grants to support 25 organizations.
Alternative funding sources are available for organizations unable to accept funding from the OLG. Interested parties can contact Town staff for more information.
The Milton Community Fund Program presents a valuable opportunity for not-for-profit organizations to secure funding and positively impact the community.