Miltonians will get to Sing for a Cause at a spring fundraiser supporting Darling House for Kids. The event will be held May 3, 2023, at Ned Devine’s Irish Pub from 6-9 pm.
“We are thrilled to have Rockin’ Rob Hewlett as our Karaoke DJ Sponsor once again, Organizer Robin Read-Griffin said. Read-Griffin is a business partner of Cheryl Rak at Active Results Collective (ARC). The fundraiser will be led by the “Sing For a Cause Singers. Attendees are welcome to participate for a minimum $2 donation per song. Donation jars will be provided for additional cash donations, as will a “TipTapPay” option for those wishing to give $5/ song. QR Codes will be set up for donations over $5
“Our organization relies on the generosity of our community to continue providing much-needed respite care and support to the children and families we serve,” Development Officer at The Darling Home for Kids Julie Pietrangelo said. The Darling Home for Kids provides personalized hospice, respite and residential care to children with medical complexities and their families. For more information, including how to donate, visit their website.